Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Emergency recall
Dal Colle was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Tuesday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
Matt Martin (upper body), Casey Cizikas (illness) and Cal Clutterbuck (head) are all day-to-day with issues that threaten their availability for the upcoming contest, so the Isles have called up Dal Colle and Josh Ho-Sang as reinforcements up front. Dal Colle has produced four points and a plus-3 rating through 20 games with the parent club this season.
