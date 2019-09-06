Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Feels like he belongs
Dal Colle finally feels like he is deserving of a regular job in the NHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle was the fifth overall pick for the Isles in the 2014 NHL draft, but he has had a slow ascent to the big leagues. Dal Colle has only played 32 NHL games but finally is feeling confident in that he belongs at this level. Dal Colle will have to prove to coach Barry Trotz that he deserves to start game in and game out and that may not be easy as he will be battling with several other players who may feel the same way. Dal Colle may get first shot at a third-line role this season, but a slow start will likely see him back in Bridgeport of the AHL.
