Dal Colle may be the odds on favorite to play left-wing on the third line, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle will never reach the heights expected of him when he was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but he has improved in each season in which he has played for the Islanders, even if it is just a modest improvement. If Dal Colle were to win the job, he would be lining up with Jean-Gabriel Pageau at center. Who would play right-wing is also up for grabs in training camp. No matter what happens, Dal Colle would not be a fantasy play, not unless you play in the deepest of deep leagues.