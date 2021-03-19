Dal Colle tallied a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Dal Colle ignited a third-period rally by the Islanders, burying a wrister from the left circle to cut the deficit to 3-1 at 7:53 of the stanza. He also assisted on Sebastian Aho's goal exactly six minutes later to pull New York to within a goal. The points were Dal Colle's first since Feb. 6, halting his 13-game scoreless slump.