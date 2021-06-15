Dal Colle (undisclosed) remained in New York to continue skating on his own while the Islanders are in Tampa Bay for Games 1 and 2 of their third-round matchup with the Lightning, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Coach Barry Trotz expects Dal Colle to begin skating with the team once the Isles return to New York ahead of Thursday's Game 3 versus Tampa Bay, so the 24-year-old forward finally appears to be closing in on a return to action. Dal Colle has yet to play this postseason due to an undisclosed injury.