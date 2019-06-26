Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Handed qualifying offer
The Islanders extended Dal Colle a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Dal Colle was decent in limited action with the big club this season, tallying three goals and seven points in 28 games, but he was highly productive while skating with AHL Bridgeport, racking up 18 goals and 34 points in 34 appearances. The 2014 first-round pick will likely once again split time between the AHL and NHL in 2019-20.
