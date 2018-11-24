Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Heads back to Bridgeport
Dal Colle was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
Dal Colle trades places with Tanner Fritz, an energetic winger who could make his way into the lineup against the Hurricanes on Saturday. The former is still looking for his first NHL point through six career games.
