Dal Colle was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game Tuesday versus the Penguins.
The Islanders have had problems scoring goals for over a month, but with only one goal in 26 games this season, Dal Colle doesn't seem to be the answer. If Dal Colle remains with the Islanders next season, he will likely have a similar role as a part-time player and injury replacement.
