Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Healthy scratch once again
Dal Colle has been a healthy scratch for four of the last five games for the Islanders.
Dal Colle is running out of time to impress the Islanders and prove he deserves to keep his job in the NHL. Dal Colle only has one goal and two assists to go along with a rating of zero in 23 games this season and only four goals in 55 games for his career. The Islanders are struggling to score goals of late but that still hasn't given coach Barry Trotz a reason to put Dal Colle back in the lineup. If Dal Colle doesn't improve his offensive performance in the near future, a trip to the AHL may be in his Christmas stocking.
