Dal Colle was a healthy scratch in the Islanders 3-2 shootout victory over the Devils on Sunday.

This could be somewhat discouraging to those who needed Dal Colle in their lineups as the Islanders are dealing with a rash of injuries yet still couldn't find room for him. Then again, Dal Colle hasn't scored a goal and only posted two assists this season, so no one has the right to be surprised that he was stapled to the bench. The Islanders also placed Anders Lee (lower body) on LTIR on Sunday, which means they get additional cap relief and may use that to trade for a top-end forward. Any such addition would further reduce or eliminate the playing time for Dal Colle.