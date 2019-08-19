Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Inks two-year deal
Dal Colle signed a two-year contract with the Islanders on Monday.
Dal Colle notched three goals and seven points in 28 games last season as a rookie. The 23-year-old was drafted fifth overall in 2014 and certainly hasn't lived up to that status yet with just 32 career NHL games played. Expect Dal Colle to skate in a bottom-six role this season when he's not a healthy scratch.
