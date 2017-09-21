Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Late scratch
Dal Colle missed the game Wednesday due to a lower body injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The injury is not considered to be serious at this time so there is hope that Dal Colle can get back on the ice within a few days. He is expected to open the season in Bridgeport of the AHL where he will likely play all season unless injuries on the Islanders force his call up to the team.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Expected to play in AHL this season•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Part of Friday's mass recall•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Assigned to AHL•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Explodes in first game since OHL trade•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Finally scores first goal of season•
-
Was returned to Junior on Tuesday.•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...