Dal Colle missed the game Wednesday due to a lower body injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The injury is not considered to be serious at this time so there is hope that Dal Colle can get back on the ice within a few days. He is expected to open the season in Bridgeport of the AHL where he will likely play all season unless injuries on the Islanders force his call up to the team.

