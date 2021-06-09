Dal Colle (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Boston on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
At this point, it's certainly possible that Dal Colle is simply a healthy scratch considering he frequently watched from the sidelines during the regular season. Even once in the lineup, Dal Colle won't offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he recorded just four points in 26 games this year.
