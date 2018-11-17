Dal Colle is expected to make his season debut Sunday versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle was the fifth overall pick for the Islanders in the 2014 draft, but has struggled to find his game at the professional level. Dal Colle has played well this season however with seven goals and 14 points in 14 games for Bridgeport of the AHL. Dal Colle wasn't expected to play Sunday for the Islanders, as he skated with the extra forwards in practice Saturday, but head coach Barry Trotz stated that Dal Colle might find his game and be great tomorrow. That's a pretty good indication that Trotz plans on inserting Dal Colle into the lineup.