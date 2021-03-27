Dal Colle (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle was already ruled out for the next two games, so this move doesn't change anything besides opening up a roster spot. The 2014 fifth overall pick has collected just four points through 20 games this season.
