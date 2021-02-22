Dal Colle (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This move is retroactive to Feb. 16, so Dal Colle is eligible to return for Thursday's game against the Bruins. Leo Komarov entered the lineup in Dal Colle's place Saturday, and he'll likely remain in for the time being.
