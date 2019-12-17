Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: No-go against Nashville
Dal Colle (upper body) remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Predators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle won't be available Tuesday, but he could be ready to rock as soon as Thursday against the Bruins. Once he's given the green light, the 23-year-old will return to a bottom-six role.
