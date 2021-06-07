Dal Colle (undisclosed) is expected to remain sidelined against Boston on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle will miss his 13th straight game due to his undisclosed injury, though even if fully fit, the winger could struggle to break into the lineup. As such, Dal Colle won't offer much in the way of fantasy value the rest of the way.
