Dal Colle (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 1 against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle is likely just serving as a healthy scratch at this point. He won't crack the lineup barring multiple injuries up front for New York. Dal Colle is yet to dress this postseason and hasn't season game ice since May 4.
