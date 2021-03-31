Dal Cole (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's game versus Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle will miss a third straight game Thursday and remains without a definite timetable for his return. The 24-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede Dal Colle's return to action. He's picked up four points in 20 games this campaign.