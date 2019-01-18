Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Notches first goal
Dal Colle scored the first goal of his NHL career as the Islanders defeated the Devils 4-1 on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ironically, Dal Colle was expected to be a healthy scratch, but when Tom Kuhnhackl came down with an illness during the day, Dal Colle was inserted back into the lineup. Dal Colle was the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft and seems unlikely to ever live up to that amount of hype, but coach Barry Trotz has stated that Dal Colle has looked better of late and is playing with more confidence. Still, as the Islanders get healthier, Dal Colle may find himself either being a healthy scratch or back on his way to Bridgeport of the AHL.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still with team•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Recalled Saturday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Heads back to Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted from minors•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Redirected to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...