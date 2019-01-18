Dal Colle scored the first goal of his NHL career as the Islanders defeated the Devils 4-1 on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ironically, Dal Colle was expected to be a healthy scratch, but when Tom Kuhnhackl came down with an illness during the day, Dal Colle was inserted back into the lineup. Dal Colle was the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft and seems unlikely to ever live up to that amount of hype, but coach Barry Trotz has stated that Dal Colle has looked better of late and is playing with more confidence. Still, as the Islanders get healthier, Dal Colle may find himself either being a healthy scratch or back on his way to Bridgeport of the AHL.