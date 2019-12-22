Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: On the ice
Dal Colle (upper body) practiced with the Islanders on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle has missed the past three games due to the injury. The Islanders next play Monday versus Columbus before departing on a three-game road trip that begins Friday in Chicago. The team may feel that even if Dal Colle could play Monday, they are better off holding him out of the lineup and let him rest and heal fully over the Christmas break. Dal Colle only has two goals and four points in 26 games this season so it isn't like the team will miss his production. They can afford to play it safe here.
