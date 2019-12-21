Dal Colle (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Dal Colle's absence will continue to test the Islanders' depth up front, but it won't affect any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up four points in 26 games this campaign. Another update on the 23-year-old's status should surface once he's cleared to play.