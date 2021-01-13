Dal Colle was designated for injured reserve on Wednesday with an undisclosed issue.
The team didn't provide any update on Dal Colle's status in its release, so it's unclear when the winger might be eligible to return. Even if healthy, Dal Colle is far from a lock to slide into the lineup and will likely have to compete with Leo Komarov and Cal Clutterbuck for a spot.
