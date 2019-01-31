Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted from minors
Dal Colle was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Dal Colle -- who was sent down during the All-Star break in order to keep playing -- will challenge Ross Johnston and Cal Clutterbuck for a spot in the lineup. The 22-year-old Dal Colle's promotion doesn't bode well for Andrew Ladd's (lower body) availability against the Lightning on Friday.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Back in AHL for now•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Notches first goal•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still with team•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Recalled Saturday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Heads back to Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...