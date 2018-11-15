Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted from minors
Dal Colle was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Dal Colle is averaging a point per game through the first 14 games of the minor-league season, including seven goals. The winger figures to immediately slot into the lineup for the Islanders against the Rangers on Thursday with Andrew Ladd (lower body), Matt Martin (upper body) and Casey Cizikas (lower body) all unavailable
