Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted on emergency basis
Dal Colle was brought up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Dal Colle could draw into the lineup Thursday if either Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) or Josh Bailey (lower body), or both, are unable to go for the contest. If that's the case, the 21-year-old -- the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft -- would make his NHL debut. Following a 2016-17 campaign in which he racked up 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) over 75 games, he's added another 18 points over 34 contests this season, to trigger his recall. A strong first impression could keep him in line for additional action later in the season, but he will likely head back to the minors in short order this time around.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Sent down to Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Late scratch•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Expected to play in AHL this season•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Part of Friday's mass recall•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Assigned to AHL•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Explodes in first game since OHL trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...