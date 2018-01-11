Dal Colle was brought up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

Dal Colle could draw into the lineup Thursday if either Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) or Josh Bailey (lower body), or both, are unable to go for the contest. If that's the case, the 21-year-old -- the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft -- would make his NHL debut. Following a 2016-17 campaign in which he racked up 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) over 75 games, he's added another 18 points over 34 contests this season, to trigger his recall. A strong first impression could keep him in line for additional action later in the season, but he will likely head back to the minors in short order this time around.