Dal Colle (undisclosed) is considered day to day and questionable to play Thursday versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle is on IR, but Thursday is the first day he is eligible to return. He has been less than impressive this season with only two assists in eight games, and thus the Islanders will likely be in no rush to activate him until he is completely healthy.
