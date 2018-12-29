Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Recalled Saturday
The Islanders added Dal Colle from the AHL Bridgeport on Saturday,
Dal Colle will provide some depth up front on the two-game road trip following the news that Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve. He has minimal NHL experience and has yet to tally a point in his two appearances with the Isles this season.
