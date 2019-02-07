Dal Colle was moved to a line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey in practice for the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle only has two goals and three points in 16 games for the Islanders this season so this promotion certainly isn't warranted because of his production on the ice. Coach Barry Trotz is trying to shake the Islanders out of yet another goal scoring slump as they have only scored seven goals in their last four games. While there is a good chance that Dal Colle will play with Barzal and Bailey on Thursday in New Jersey, there is no guarantee that this change will last anything more than the one game.