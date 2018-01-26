Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Redirected to minors
Dal Colle was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
You'll see a ton of transactions unfold Friday since teams are off this weekend for the NHL's All-Star break. Dal Colle was originally called up under emergency conditions Jan. 11, but he was held pointless in his NHL debut and the three games that followed. Still, we recommend practicing patience with the 21-year-old, as he has immense potential as New York's fifth overall selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
