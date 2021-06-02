Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Dal Colle (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day and isn't expected to play in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Bruins.
Dal Colle has been sidelined for nearly a month with his undisclosed injury, and there's no guarantee he'd be in the Islanders' lineup even if he was healthy. The 24-year-old winger picked up four points in 26 appearances during the regular season.
