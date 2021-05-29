Dal Colle (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Game 1 versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle was deemed not available for Wednesday's Game 6 win over the Penguins. Head coach Barry Trotz indicated Dal Colle would have replaced Oliver Wahlstrom (undisclosed) in the lineup. It's unclear if Dal Colle will have a chance to draw into the lineup even when he's healthy again -- he hasn't played since May 4, and the 24-year-old only produced four points in 26 regular-season outings.
