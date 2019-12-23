Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Returns to lineup
Dal Colle (upper body) is out for warmups and is expected to play in Monday's game against Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle returned to practice Sunday after missing the past three games with the upper-body issue. He was originally supposed to be out until after the holiday break, but will make an early return on the Islanders' third line. Dal Colle has just two goals and four points through 26 games this campaign.
