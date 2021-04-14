Dal Colle (lower body) practiced with the Islanders on Tuesday, Neil Best of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle seemingly is healthy enough to play or very close to it, but the additions of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac via trade mean it's likely Dal Colle will be a healthy scratch once activated. On the season, Dal Colle only has a goal and three assists in 20 games, so his play before the injury will not force the Islanders to insert him into the lineup .