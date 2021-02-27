Dal Colle (lower body) returned to practice on Friday with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This is a good sign for Dal Colle in that he should return to the lineup very shortly. Coach Barry Trotz confirmed that he expects Dal Colle to play either Saturday or Sunday versus the Penguins. Which line Dal Colle will play on once he returns is still in doubt, especially if Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) can't play. Dal Colle could end up on the energy line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas.