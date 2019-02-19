The Islanders assigned Dal Colle to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Fellow wing Andrew Ladd (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning stint with Bridgeport and looks bound to return from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game against the Flames, leaving no room on the active roster for Dal Colle. During his latest stint with the parent club, Dal Colle appeared in seven contests, averaging 12:30 of ice time and notching a goal and an assist.