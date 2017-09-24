Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Sent down to Bridgeport
Dal Colle was sent down to Bridgeport of the AHL on Saturday.
Dal Colle was always ticketed to begin the season in Bridgeport so this isn't a surprise. He is still considered to be one of the Islanders top prospects. Dal Colle had 15 goals and 41 points in 75 games for Bridgeport last year but is still waiting to play his first game for the Islanders.
