Coach Barry Trotz indicated Thursday that Dal Colle (undisclosed) is fine and that he anticipates the winger playing Thursday versus the Blues.

Dal Colle is aiming to bust out of a pointless streak that dates back to Feb. 6 against the Kings, when he had tallied a point in three straight tilts. Given that he has collected just 10 points (four goals, six assists) through 48 games and sees minimal time on the power play, Dal Colle likely fits the bill mainly of a DFS lineup filler at this point.