Dal Colle only has one point, an assist, in his last nine games for the Islanders.

Dal Colle is out of options so he has been given a fair chance to play this season but only has one goal and two assists in 17 games. If the Islanders were at full health one would wonder if his roster spot would be in jeopardy. It's probably not in the immediate future but sooner rather than later Dal Colle will have to put up some numbers or he will find himself watching the games from the press box or placed on waivers in order for the Islanders to send him back to the AHL.