Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Slow start to season
Dal Colle only has one goal and two points in 10 games so far this season.
This is not what the Islanders expected when they drafted Dal Colle in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Dal Colle only has four goals and five assists in 42 NHL games and is likely only on the team because they are afraid he wouldn't pass through waivers should they try and send him back to the AHL. If Dal Colle continues with this subpar performance, the Islanders may have no choice but to either make him a healthy scratch or lose him to waivers.
