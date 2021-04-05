Dal Colle (lower body) began skating Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle hasn't played since March 25, but he's making progress toward a return. However, head coach Barry Trotz said Monday that Dal Colle won't play in Tuesday's clash against the Capitals. The 24-year-old forward produced just four points through 20 games before this injury.
