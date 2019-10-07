Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still learning
The Islanders believe that the reason Dal Colle has had a slow start to the season is that he is still trying to learn the system, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle has yet to tally a point and only has two shots on goal during the first two games for the Islanders. Dal Colle won a spot on the team during camp, but that might've only been because he would've been subjected to waivers had the Isles tried to send him down to the AHL. The Isles will likely be patient with Dal Colle this season but he will need to help out on offense or the team could demote him to a bottom-six role or not be as worried about what might happen if they try and send him to Bridgeport of the AHL.
