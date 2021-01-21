Dal Colle (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Thursday's game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle has resided on injured reserve since Jan. 13, but he is closing in on a return to the team. The team failed to activate him off IR, so he'll miss his fourth straight game to begin the season. Dal Colle will have another chance to make his season debut in Sunday's game against this same Devils squad.