Dal Colle (lower body) is skating but not yet ready to return to the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle's bigger problem might be that even when healthy enough to play, he will likely find himself as a healthy scratch. The trade additions of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac have cluttered the roster, and it wasn't like Dal Colle was lighting up the scoresheet when healthy. He may need one injury, if not two, to see playing time again this season.
