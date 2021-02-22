Dal Colle (undisclosed) won't be in action versus the Sabres on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle has just two assists in eight games for the Isles this season in which he averaged 11:54 of ice time. Even once fully fit, the 24-year-old winger is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Exits practice early•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Chips in with two helpers•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Activated from IR•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still missing action•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Approaching return from injury•