Dal Colle (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf for Game 2 against Boston on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Considering Dal Colle was a healthy scratch prior to getting hurt, his continued absence is unlikely to impact fantasy players. Even once fully fit, Dal Colle should be expected to remain a spectator in the press box.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Remains out•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Dealing with injury•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Healthy scratch in nine of last 10•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Draws back in•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Activated off IR•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Returns to practice•