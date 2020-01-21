Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Three points in last six games
Dal Colle has three points, all assists, in his last six games.
Dal Colle has been a disappointment for the organization since being drafted in the first-round of the 2014 draft. Dal Colle has two goals, five assists, with a rating of minus-4 in 35 games this season. Dal Colle does not play regularly which speaks volumes as the team is desperately looking for offense. It is likely that the only reason Dal Colle is still with the Islanders is because he would have to placed on waivers in order to be sent back down to the AHL and the Islanders aren't quite ready to give up on him yet.
