After having at least one point in three straight games, Dal Colle has gone scoreless in his last three games.

Dal Colle only has four goals, six assists, and a minus-4 rating in 41 games this season and seems highly unlikely to ever return the investment the Islanders placed in him when they selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft. Dal Colle should be in line for steady playing time, however, especially with the Islanders expected to be without Casey Cizikas (leg) for an undetermined amount of time.