Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Two points in last three games
Dal Colle has two points, goal and an assist, in his last three games for the Islanders.
Dal Colle is vying for playing time when the Islanders open up the playoffs versus Pittsburgh. On the season he only has three goals and four assists in 28 games and it would seem unlikely that coach Barry Trotz will play him at the start of the first-round, especially if Valterri Filppula (elbow) is ready to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Converted to regular recall•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Emergency recall•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Sent back to minors•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Receives another promotion•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...