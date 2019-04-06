Dal Colle has two points, goal and an assist, in his last three games for the Islanders.

Dal Colle is vying for playing time when the Islanders open up the playoffs versus Pittsburgh. On the season he only has three goals and four assists in 28 games and it would seem unlikely that coach Barry Trotz will play him at the start of the first-round, especially if Valterri Filppula (elbow) is ready to return to the lineup.